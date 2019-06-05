For farmers, record flooding and a wet spring mean many fields can’t be planted

Judy Woodruff:

It's been almost three months since massive flooding washed over parts of Nebraska, Iowa, and Missouri. But, for many farmers, recovery has been slow.

The region is expected to get more rain this week. Lingering high water has delayed planting for many growers, who can't afford to miss out on a good crop this season.

As Jack Williams from PBS station Nebraska NET reports, there's not much some farmers can do.