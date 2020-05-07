For many Americans, health coverage is tied to a job — and now they have neither

Angus Deaton:

So, if that worker is worth $30,000 to the firm, and the firm has to pay $10,000 or $20,000 for a single or a family policy, that becomes sort of unsustainable.

And so either wages have to go down, which happens, or they shut the job altogether and decide they can do without, and maybe they can hire in workers from the (INAUDIBLE) cleaning company or something, so that they don't have to hire their own janitors.

All of those are outsourced. And the people are left working for firms where there are no benefits, where there are dead-end jobs, simply because of this enormous cost of health care.