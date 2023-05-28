For many Asian Americans, medical interpreters are a vital but scarce resource

Ali Rogin
By —

Ali Rogin

Maea Lenei Buhre
By —

Maea Lenei Buhre

Audio

For many immigrants, a mastery of everyday English doesn’t mean they feel comfortable in all settings, like doctors’ offices. That’s where medical interpreters play a crucial role — but access to these highly skilled professionals isn’t guaranteed for many Asian American and Pacific Islander communities. Ali Rogin reports.

Listen to this Segment

Ali Rogin
By —

Ali Rogin

Ali Rogin is a correspondent for PBS News Weekend and a foreign affairs producer at the PBS NewsHour.

Maea Lenei Buhre
By —

Maea Lenei Buhre

Maea Lenei Buhre is a general assignment producer for the PBS NewsHour.

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch