For many Asian Americans, medical interpreters are a vital but scarce resource

Ali Rogin
Ali Rogin
Maea Lenei Buhre
Maea Lenei Buhre
For many immigrants, a mastery of everyday English doesn’t mean they feel comfortable in all settings, like doctors’ offices. That’s where medical interpreters play a crucial role — but access to these highly skilled professionals isn’t guaranteed for many Asian American and Pacific Islander communities. Ali Rogin reports.
Ali Rogin is a correspondent for PBS News Weekend and a foreign affairs producer at the PBS NewsHour.
Maea Lenei Buhre is a general assignment producer for the PBS NewsHour.
