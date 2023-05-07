How language translation technology is jeopardizing Afghan asylum-seekers

Ali Rogin
By —

Ali Rogin

By —

Andrew Corkery

Audio

The humanitarian situation in Afghanistan has worsened since U.S. forces withdrew in 2021. For Afghans applying for asylum, the process is proving increasingly difficult, and technology is causing some claims to get lost in translation. Andrew Deck, a reporter for Rest of the World, and Leila Lorenzo, policy director at Respond Crisis Translation, join Ali Rogin to discuss.

Listen to this Segment

Ali Rogin
By —

Ali Rogin

Ali Rogin is a correspondent for PBS News Weekend and a foreign affairs producer at the PBS NewsHour.

By —

Andrew Corkery

Andrew Corkery is a national affairs producer at PBS News Weekend.

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch