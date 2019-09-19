For many Canadians, Trudeau’s blackface photos come as ‘a shock’

Elamin Abdelmahmoud:

I mean, listen, it's the only conversation that there is in Canadian politics today. And it that wasn't that yesterday.

Before the election and up until the first few days of the campaign period, the polls have been reflecting a relative sort of tie between the Liberals and the Conservatives, with the NDP being a long, sort of distant third.

This kind of upends that, because, for the next few days, we will be seeing Justin Trudeau apologize and apologize again. He did his second apology today. I don't think he's put it to bed. There are still a lot of questions for him to answer.

And so, when we say campaigns matter, what we really mean is, over just a couple of days, how you handle a situation like this can either give you momentum or make you stuck in a rut that is just like that these are the only questions that you take.

You can imagine, in a 40-day period, if he ends up taking questions about this for five, six days in a row, that's a significant sort of fraction of that campaign period. And so this could really shift the momentum of the campaign, but this happened yesterday.

It happened last night. It hasn't even been 24 hours, so it's a little bit too early to tell on that front.