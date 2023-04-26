Former Ark. Gov. Asa Hutchinson launches run for Republican presidential nomination

Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson formally announced his bid for the White House on Wednesday. He's the latest Republican to join the race challenging former President Trump for the GOP nomination. Laura Barrón-López reports on how Hutchinson's campaign could shape the Republican primary.

