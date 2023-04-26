Former Ark. Gov. Asa Hutchinson launches run for Republican presidential nomination

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
Amna Nawaz
Laura Barrón-López
Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson formally announced his bid for the White House on Wednesday. He's the latest Republican to join the race challenging former President Trump for the GOP nomination. Laura Barrón-López reports on how Hutchinson's campaign could shape the Republican primary.
Amna Nawaz serves as co-anchor of PBS NewsHour.
Laura Barrón-López is the White House Correspondent for the PBS NewsHour, where she covers the Biden administration for the nightly news broadcast. She is also a CNN political analyst.
