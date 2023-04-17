House Republicans hold NYC hearing targeting DA bringing criminal charges against Trump

The Republican-led House Judiciary Committee headed to New York for a hearing honing in on Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. He's the prosecutor who brought criminal charges against former President Trump. The hearing was billed as a look at Bragg’s record on prosecuting crime, but turned into a back and forth between protesters, witnesses and members of Congress. Lisa Desjardins reports.

