House Republicans hold NYC hearing targeting DA bringing criminal charges against Trump

Amna Nawaz
Lisa Desjardins
Saher Khan
Tess Conciatori
Ian Couzens
The Republican-led House Judiciary Committee headed to New York for a hearing honing in on Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. He's the prosecutor who brought criminal charges against former President Trump. The hearing was billed as a look at Bragg’s record on prosecuting crime, but turned into a back and forth between protesters, witnesses and members of Congress. Lisa Desjardins reports.
Amna Nawaz serves as co-anchor of PBS NewsHour.
Lisa Desjardins is a correspondent for PBS NewsHour, where she covers news from the U.S. Capitol while also traveling across the country to report on how decisions in Washington affect people where they live and work.
Saher Khan is a reporter-producer for the PBS NewsHour.
Tess Conciatori is a politics production assistant at PBS NewsHour.
