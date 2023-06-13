Former federal prosecutor analyzes case against Trump

Renato Mariotti:

So, Mr. Blanche is a very well-known criminal defense attorney. He is a New York attorney, not an attorney from Florida. So this is — he's a bit out of his out of his lane there, but, nonetheless, a very well regarded white-collar criminal defense attorney.

He does not have national security experience. So that is one thing that I wouldn't be surprised if Trump tried to add in the future, is somebody who has experience dealing with the very unique statute that governs discovery in national security cases. Mr. Kise very experienced in the state of Florida.

What they will be doing next, first of all, there's going to be discussions with the government regarding discovery. There's a protective order that will be entered in this case that's unique to national security cases, very special order that makes sure that national security secrets are kept secret. There are also security clearances that would be obtained for the defense team.

And then there's going to be discussions about timing and scheduling regarding this case. We heard Jack Smith talk about a speedy trial. But the criminal justice system in the United States, particularly in national security cases, is anything but speedy. And there will certainly be a lot of discussions about discovery, about deadlines, and then also ultimately about a potential of motions that could be filed by the defense.