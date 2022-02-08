Former lawyer strives to make art accessible with Lego exhibitions

Nathan Sawaya:

The art world is the art world, right? It's a very interesting place, and it changes from time to time.

When I started, I think I had a few gallery doors slammed in my face, or at least I was laughed out of the place, because galleries tended to think of, well, LEGO art was associated with what they saw at a toy store. And so it wasn't until I was really able to focus on creating human forms that had this emotion, that had something that was there for people to see and grasp on to and react to that the art world started to pay attention a little.

More people have contacted me about Yellow than any other sculpture I have done. But I don't want to put too much pressure onto people seeing it as I see it. I want them to have their own role in interpreting it. That's why the name is so simple. It's just Yellow.

It's not like Man Opening His Soul or something that would point people in a certain direction.