Indie darling Mitski asks herself, ‘now what?’

Mitski:

Yeah. I mean, the thing is, I think the idea of the song can apply to any working adult. The song is basically about when you're a kid, you have dreams and then you grow up and you enter the working world and you have to make compromises and you might not like the way your life is, you might not like the things you have to do, but you're an adult and you have to work and– I mean, sure, there are things specific to my work that are hard for me, but I think if it wasn't this job, it would be another job, you know? I don't know how to negotiate sort of trying to stay an artist, but also being a working person. I always, I always thought, like, I'm just going to have to struggle. And then I got there and it's like, Oh, no, now what?