Former Maduro intelligence chief on why Guaido’s revolt failed

Amna Nawaz:

Economically, Venezuela has collapsed, with severe shortages of electricity, food, gas, and medicine.

Politically, the country's fate is unclear, with President Nicolas Maduro facing off against the U.S.-backed, National Assembly president, Juan Guaido.

Maduro has clung to power, largely through the loyalty of key military and intelligence figures. But, in April, some of those allies flipped, leading a failed attempt to oust him.

One of them is now in the U.S., and he spoke with our own Nick Schifrin.