Former NRA lobbyist discusses bridging America’s stark divide on gun reforms

Audio

Gun policy continues to be a challenging issue to tackle, even though polling shows Americans of all stripes want something to be done about gun violence and mass shootings. One former gun lobbyist says bridging the divide has much to do with how we talk about gun reform. Richard Feldman, of the Independent Firearm Owners Association and a former NRA lobbyist, joins Geoff Bennett to discuss.

Listen to this Segment

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: