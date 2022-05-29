NRA’s annual convention comes to a close amid national debate on gun reforms

Leave your feedback
Sunday was the final day of The National Rifle Association's annual conference in Houston, Texas. The gathering began on Friday just days after the massacre in Uvalde -- the second deadliest school shooting in U.S. history. NPR Investigative Correspondent Tim Mak, who reported on the convention, joins Geoff Bennett to discuss the NRA's influence.
Watch the Full Episode
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Additional Support Provided By: