How parents and caregivers can talk to children about school shootings

Leave your feedback
In the aftermath of the Uvalde school shooting, many parents aren’t sure how to explain what happened to their kids. Lisa Damour, a clinical psychologist and the author of "Under Pressure: Confronting the Epidemic of Stress and Anxiety in Girls," joins Ali Rogin to discuss how to have those difficult conversations.
Watch the Full Episode
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Additional Support Provided By: