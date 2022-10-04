Former Pence chief of staff Marc Short on tensions within Republican Party

Judy Woodruff:

Former President Donald Trump's influence over the GOP still looms large. And, today, he ramped up his fight with the Justice Department over classified documents found by the FBI at his home in Florida with an appeal to the Supreme Court to deny them access.

Marc Short served in the Trump White House. He was later chief of staff to former Vice President Mike Pence, and he works with him now.

Welcome back to the "NewsHour," Marc Short.

Marc Short, Former Chief of Staff to Former Vice President Mike Pence: Thanks, Judy. Great to be back.