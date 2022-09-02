Biden accuses Trump and his supporters of undermining the nation’s democratic values

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Laura Barrón-López
Saher Khan
The 2022 midterm election season is in full swing and President Biden says existential dangers are looming large. In a speech Thursday night, Biden raised the alarm about extremist forces within the Republican Party and the escalating threat they pose to democracy. The GOP criticized the president's speech, accusing him of doom and gloom theatrics. Laura Barrón-López reports.
Laura Barrón-López is the White House Correspondent for the PBS NewsHour, where she covers the Biden administration for the nightly news broadcast. She is also a CNN political analyst.
Saher Khan is a reporter-producer for the PBS NewsHour.
