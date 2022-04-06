U.S. Supreme Court’s increasingly partisan divide raises questions about ethics

John Yang:

Judy, the 29 text messages and Ginni Thomas' outspoken support for overturning the 2020 election have led some critics to call for Justice Thomas to recuse himself from cases about the investigation and the election.

It's also sparked a larger conversation about what Supreme Court justices should and should not be allowed to do.

To discuss all of this, Gabe Roth. He's the executive director of Fix the Court, a group advocating for Supreme Court reforms, and John Malcolm, the director of the Meese Center for Legal and Judicial Studies at the Heritage Foundation, and we should note that Ginni Thomas worked at Heritage, but that — but left before John Malcolm joined the foundation.

Gentlemen, thank you. Thanks to you both, and welcome to the "NewsHour."

So, in January, before these text messages were publicly known, the Supreme Court blocked Donald Trump's bid to keep the January 6 investigative commission from getting documents from the National Archives.

If — and Justice Thomas was the only dissenter in that case.

Gabe Roth, let me begin with you.

If Justice Thomas had known about those phone text messages — and we don't know that he did — or I guess, even if he didn't know, should — do you think he should have recused himself? And should he recuse himself from future cases?

Gabe Roth Executive Director, Fix the Court: Related to the 2020 election in the efforts to overturn it?