Former U.S. Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch on Russian motives and Ukrainian resistance

Judy Woodruff:

Few Americans are as familiar with Ukraine as former U.S. Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch. She made headlines in 2019 during former President Donald Trump's first impeachment inquiry, after she was called to testify before Congress about Mr. Trump's targeting her for opposing his political agenda in Ukraine.

A short time ago, I spoke with Ambassador Yovanovitch about Russia's invasion of Ukraine and her new book, "Lessons From the Edge."

Ambassador Yovanovitch, thank you so much for joining us. Congratulations on the book, "Lessons From the Edge."

And I want to ask you about it in a moment, but, of course, first, Ukraine, the country you were representing the United States in as Ambassador.

You not only bring your professional credentials. You come from a family, your parents were Russian immigrants. You were born in Canada, raised in the United States. You grew up understanding European history. What do you think is at stake in this war in Ukraine?

Marie Yovanovitch, Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine: Well, I think President Biden got it exactly right when he said in the State of the Union that this is a struggle between freedom and tyranny.

So this is about Ukraine and Vladimir Putin's desire to annex all of Ukraine. It wasn't enough just to take Crimea in 2019 and parts of the Donbass. He wants all of Ukraine now and perhaps to extend his domain even further.

But I think the main issue for Putin is that the international order, the rules-based international order that was created after World War II, just isn't working for him, even though it has made most of us more prosperous, more free and more secure.