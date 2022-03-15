Russia escalates bombardment of Kyiv as civilian casualties mount

Judy Woodruff:

Targeted attacks on the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, intensified today with strikes that hit residential apartment towers on this, the 20th day of Russia's invasion.

The mayor of Kyiv declared a daylight curfew to extend into Thursday, as talks between Russia and Ukraine continued. And the leaders of three NATO nations, Poland, the Czech Republic, and Slovenia, braved the shelling to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his embattled capital today.

But we begin again tonight with Jane Ferguson, reporting from Kyiv.