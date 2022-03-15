Hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians remain trapped in Mariupol amid Russian siege

Nick Schifrin:

In this city without electricity, you need a flashlight to keep the faith. A Turkish imam calls the congregation to prayer.

They are all trapped in Mariupol. The faithful still here number only a few. And, as Mehmet Yuce finishes, the shelling is close enough to feel.

Mehmet Yuce, Imam of Mariupol (through translator): Right now, our mosque is in the city of Mariupol, the place where we prayed every Friday until now, despite minor damage to mirrors, windows, exterior doors. This is the most adored, accepted building by the people of the region. It is seen as the most beautiful building in our city.