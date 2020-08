S. David Fineman:

Let's just assume that you needed the changes, and let's just assume you needed to upgrade certain systems.

It seems to me that there's two problems here, one of which is that the postmaster general, before he implemented changes, you would think that he would come to the American public. You would think that he would make a public announcement of these changes before the Board of Governors of the United States Postal Service.

And you would think that he would probably go to the elected officials and tell them what was going to happen: You know, we're going to take make boxes from this area. We're going to take mailboxes from that area. We're going to take some sorting machines from this plant. We're going to do certain things. We can't afford to have overtime.

That would be the first thing that you would think he would do.

The second thing, it seems to me, is, why is he doing this now? We're in the middle of a pandemic.

People rely…