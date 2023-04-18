Fox News to pay $787M settlement to Dominion Voting Systems over stolen election lies

Geoff Bennett:

In a statement, FOX News said — quote — "We acknowledge the court's rulings finding certain claims about Dominion to be false. The settlement reflects FOX's continued commitment to the highest journalistic standards."

David Folkenflik is NPR's media correspondent and is outside the courtroom in Delaware.

Thank you for being with us.

And, David, Dominion executives and lawyers, they really sidestepped reporters' questions during that press conference about what, if any admission of guilt is included in this settlement beyond the initial statement I just read.

You were in the courtroom today. Do you have any clarity on that?