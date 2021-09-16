France furious over new U.S. pact meant to confront China’s growing ambitions in Asia

Judy Woodruff:

We return to the U.S., British and Australian decision to build nuclear-powered submarines for Australia, a move sparking fury among another ally, the French.

France had a $40 billion agreement with Australia to build 12 conventionally powered submarines. That deal is now in doubt.

With me is the French ambassador to the U.S., Philippe Etienne.

Mr. Ambassador, thank you so much for joining us.

The United States, the Biden administration is saying that this is all about the Indo-Pacific, it is not directed at France.

So, why is your government angry?

Philippe Etienne, French Ambassador to the United States: Well, this is a point. We are also very much involved in the Indo-Pacific.

France, of course, is a European country, but we are also an Indo-Pacific Country. We have territories, we have populations, we have armed forces, both in the Indian Ocean and in the Pacific Ocean.

And we have presented or introduced already three years ago our own Indo-Pacific strategy with a security and military component, but also with other elements.

And we have just updated this strategy. I know the European Union as such is presenting its own strategy. So we are very active. We also have the goal of a rule-based order, multinational order, and free circulation and democratic values in this region.

And so we are obviously disappointed by what happened and how it happened.