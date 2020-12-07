Free from prison after 23 years, but facing new challenges during the pandemic

Judy Woodruff:

Tonight we take a look at the challenges many formerly incarcerated men and women face as they reenter society.

The coronavirus pandemic has upended the lives of all Americans, but it's been especially hard on individuals known as returning citizens.

William Brangham tells the story of one man in Washington, D.C., who is trying to beat the odds.

It's the first in a series of reports this week called Searching For Justice.