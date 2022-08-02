Freya the walrus gains fans while crushing one seafaring vessel at a time

Judy Woodruff:

There's a portly new pinniped in the waters off Oslo this summer.

Freya the walrus has slowly made her way around several ports of call in the Baltic Sea. Her favorite pastimes, sunbathing, seafood, and crushing seafaring vessels. Her face has launched 1,000 tweets, and even some fan art.

And we must now beg forgiveness from John, George, Ringo and especially the Walrus, Paul, as we bring you this tribute to Freya from our Scandinavian wildlife correspondent, Malcolm Brabant.