From Lebanon to Chile, economic uncertainty is driving a wave of protests

Jane Ferguson:

"All of you, all of you" has become a common chant here, telling the Hezbollah supporters that their leader should step down too.

The riot police are separating the different protesters. The main protest over here are those who are calling for the fall of the government and all political elites. And just behind this thick layer of riot police are Hezbollah supporters who have come down and caused quite a bit of tension here today.

When we crossed the police line and headed over to speak to them, they told us the protesters should go home. But the police eventually told them to move on instead, and the angry crowd threw sticks and water bottles as they were shoved out of the street.

They put up some resistance to the police before giving up and going home. The protesters know that sectarian leaders will not surrender their grip on power here easily.

You think the current system tries to divide and rule?