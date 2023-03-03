From prison to the frontlines: Thousands of Russian convicts sent to fight in Ukraine

Simon Ostrovsky:

After securing a foothold in the village, the convicts were ordered to retreat and were replaced by a different group of soldiers.

Although we weren't able to independently verify Artyom's account, it corresponds to assessments of how Russia is using convicts as expendable fighters thrown at the enemy in human waves. For many of the convicts being held here, the path from a Russian prison to a Ukrainian prisoner of war camp is very short, because the Russian military uses the convicts as storm troops, and the casualty rate is very high, and so is the rate of capture.

This man was recruited from a prison in the occupied the Donetsk region of Ukraine, and was told he'd merely be used to dig trenches and carry the wounded.