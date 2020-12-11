Frontline workers, communities of color bear the brunt of California’s coronavirus surge

Judy Woodruff:

Let's turn now to the impact of COVID's resurgence in many states, and take a look at how it's hitting California hard, despite the state's earlier success.

California broke new records with the virus this week, leading officials to order new restrictions in more than 90 percent of the state, at least until December 28.

Stephanie Sy reports that, in Los Angeles County, front-line workers and communities of color are bearing the brunt of the pandemic's toll.