Frustration and anger among Shanghai residents as China doubles down on zero-COVID policy

In Shanghai Thursday one of the world’s most important financial hubs reported 27,000 cases of COVID, the highest single-day total reported anywhere in China at any point during the pandemic. Much of the city’s 25 million people have been under a strict lockdown for three weeks. Nick Schifrin reports on the backlash to China’s zero-COVID policy.

Nick Schifrin is the foreign affairs and defense correspondent for PBS NewsHour, based in Washington, D.C. He leads NewsHour's foreign reporting and has created week-long, in-depth series for NewsHour from China, Russia, Ukraine, Nigeria, Egypt, Kenya, Cuba, Mexico, and the Baltics. The PBS NewsHour series "Inside Putin's Russia" won a 2018 Peabody Award and the National Press Club's Edwin M. Hood Award for Diplomatic Correspondence. In November 2020, Schifrin received the American Academy of Diplomacy’s Arthur Ross Media Award for Distinguished Reporting and Analysis of Foreign Affairs.

By —

Teresa Cebrian Aranda

