White House COVID coordinator Ashish Jha discusses the uptick in coronavirus cases

Amna Nawaz:

With the rise of the BA.2 variant in some parts of the country, many questions remain about how to best navigate daily life and what precautions should or should not be taken.

To answer some of those for us, I'm joined by White House COVID response coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha.

Dr. Jha, welcome back to the "NewsHour." Always good to see you. And thank you for braving those rains to stand out and talk to us tonight.

We should note that cases have been ticking up. And a graph we're about to show people here I know you cannot see actually shows back from October of 2021 to today. We are nowhere near the Omicron peak, we should point out, but there are a number of new cases, 33,000 just reported yesterday.

What is fueling that uptick? Is it the rolling back of some of the mask mandates?