G-7 leaders push back against Trump at this year’s summit

Yamiche Alcindor:

The White House has really been trying its hardest to walk back the president saying that he had second thoughts when it came to the escalating trade war with China. But reporters asked the president three times: Are you having second thoughts? And he said very clearly, "I have second thoughts about everything." Now soon after, the White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham, she put out a statement saying the president's having second thoughts because he wants to escalate the war, the trade war with China even more, so saying that instead of saying that he wants to dial it back he actually wants to dial it up. Also Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin came out and talked to reporters here in the south of France. He said that the room was very loud, and that the president might not have heard the question right. But again it goes back to the idea, the president repeated the question and said, "I have second thoughts on everything." So it's very rare for the president to express any sort of self-doubt. It's very rare for the president to ever say that he had second thoughts on something. But in this case he might have been having a moment where he wanted to have some self reflection. But the White House is quickly pivoting away from that.