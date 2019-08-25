Tracking the flow of opioids across America

Steven Rich:

So I think one email sort of sums it up pretty well for me, which is one sales manager emailed and just said, "Sell, sell, sell," The culture was you know the people who sold the most of these drugs into these pharmacies were the ones who were getting the biggest bonuses and there was a lot of, in many of these emails there was a callous nature around the addiction aspect of this. And so really what we're starting to see for the first time is how these companies handled these unusual shipments to these pharmacies. For example, in one case we found a Purdue Pharma executive who got a suspicious order emailed to him and one minute later he approved it. And so they are required to report these suspicious orders to the DEA. And so that's why they had the system in the first place, but if somebody is approving things that quickly it's hard to tell whether they're actually trying to figure out if the order is suspicious or they're just approving everything.