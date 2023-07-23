July 23, 2023PBS News Weekend full episode

Sunday on the NewsHour...

Sunday on PBS News Weekend, the latest on Spain’s general election that could give the country’s far-right the most influence it’s had since the 1970s. Then, with millions of Americans under heat warnings, tips on how to stay cool and avoid going to the emergency room. Plus, a new documentary sheds light on the lasting effects of land lost by Black farmers and efforts to reclaim it.

