‘Game of Thrones’ lives on in Medieval Croatian city

Hari Sreenivasan:

The HBO television series "Game of Thrones" set a record this year with 32 Emmy nominations* for its final season. They won in 12 of those categories.

The success of the show is having an unintended consequence on the city where's it was filmed. Tourists are making the medieval walled city one of Europe's hot travel destinations. NewsHour Weekend Special Correspondent Christopher Livesay has the story.