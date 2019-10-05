Pro-democracy demonstrators and Beijing fight for the future of Hong Kong

Hari Sreenivasan:

Tonight we take a closer look at what is driving the protests in Hong Kong and why the millions of protestors who have filled the streets for more than four months say the future of their city is at stake.

It's the last of our 10-part series, "China: Power and Prosperity," produced with the support of the Pulitzer Center. NewsHour Foreign Affairs Correspondent Nick Schifrin reports from Hong Kong.