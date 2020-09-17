Gehry-designed Eisenhower Memorial unveiled after 20 years — during a fraught moment

Jeffrey Brown:

It's a sprawling tribute to the man known as Ike, Republican president from 1953 to 1961 and five-star general who planned and executed the World War II invasion of Normandy.

The memorial is situated in a prime, but crowded spot within sight of the nation's capitol, across the street from the Smithsonian Institution's Air and Space Museum and National Museum of the American Indian, directly in front of the U.S. Department of Education.

The solution chosen to set it off from that 1961 box-style building, a steel tapestry, representing an abstract view of the Normandy cliffs, especially vivid by night. It's based on a drawing by the man who designed the memorial, famed architect Frank Gehry.

Gehry, now 91, is renowned for buildings such as the Guggenheim Museum in Spain, Walt Disney Hall in Los Angeles, the New World Center in Miami Beach.

But he had never designed a memorial, nor had he designed any structure in Washington, D.C.