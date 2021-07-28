Gen. Brown on extremism in the Air Force and threats from China, Afghanistan

Gen. Charles Q. Brown:

No.

By and large, I think many of our airmen and our leaders, and our senior leaders in particular, they get it. And I think it's — in some cases, it may have been a blind spot for us, where we weren't really paying attention to it.

I think the beauty of — you know, as tragic as George Ford's death is and the other events that surround that, the fact that we're taking a hard look at ourselves, and I think it's opened some eyes to some of our airmen who were just — they just weren't — they were unconscious to it, in some aspects.