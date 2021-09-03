WATCH LIVE: Blinken gives update on Afghanistan

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected to provide more details after the Afghanistan evacuation effort on Friday.

With the U.S. involvement in the war over and all American military out of the country, President Joe Biden is grappling with the prospects of a new relationship with the Taliban.

Biden has tasked Blinken with coordinating with international partners to hold the Taliban to their promise of safe passage for Americans and others who want to leave in the days ahead.

“Before we get into the dynamics of what engagement with any future Afghan government might look like, a couple of things need to happen,” said State Department Spokesman Ned Price.

“First, there has to be the next Afghan government,” he said.

More importantly, the international community needs to get a sense not only for what that government is in name, but what it does in deed,” Price said.

Over the past few days, U.S. officials have said they think there are anywhere from 100 to 200 U.S. citizens in Afghanistan.

On Wednesday, Price said the State Department now believes that number is closer to 100.

As of midnight Tuesday, Price said slightly more than 31,000 evacuees have arrived in the U.S., with the vast majority being Afghans at-risk.

But thousands who had worked with the U.S. and its allies, remained in the country after the efforts ended with the last U.S. troops flying out of Kabul international airport just before midnight Monday.

In another development, a senior official with the United Nations says U.N.’s stockpiles of food in Afghanistan could run out this month, threatening to add a hunger crisis to the challenges facing the country’s new Taliban rulers as they endeavor to restore stability after decades of war.