‘Girls Rock Austin’: A different take on summer camp

Christopher Booker:

Time spent at the Girls Rock Austin camp in Austin, Texas is time spent learning to play the drums, the keyboards and AC/DC. The week long day-camp for 8 to 17 year olds offers an A to Z education in rock n' roll…the campers are not only asked to pick up instruments, but challenged to think about the bigger questions that surround the world of music. Who are the people making music? And how can we add our voice?