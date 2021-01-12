Glacial pace of the U.S. inoculation campaign raises questions about priorities

Jennifer Nuzzo:

: We are at the worst point that we have ever been. The case numbers continue to accelerate.

The U.S. adds about a million cases at least every four days. So that is extraordinary growth in cases. And you would think, by this point, we would have a better strategy for trying to control the virus. It's great that we have vaccines. It's a scientific gift that we have a vaccine now, but, as you can see, the vaccines are rolling out slowly.

And, in the meantime, we still have to use the other measures that we have been trying to use for the past year to control the spread. We have to increase our testing. We have to make sure everybody who tests positive is able to stay home, so that they don't infect others. We need to do more contact tracing, so that we understand in what environments this virus is transmitting.

And we need to make sure that anyone who's a contact of a case is able to stay home. Those efforts have ground to a halt as of late. And that's a really worrisome situation to be in, given the case growth that we have seen, and given the fact that we haven't yet seen the full effects of what the holiday gatherings will likely due to the acceleration of our case numbers.