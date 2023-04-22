Glitches plague CBP One app for asylum-seekers as Title 42 comes to an end

Ali Rogin
By —

Ali Rogin

Claire Mufson
By —

Claire Mufson

Audio

Migrants seeking asylum at the U.S.-Mexico border are told to use a mobile app to book an appointment, but the app has been plagued by errors since the Biden administration rolled it out in January. Wall Street Journal immigration reporter Michelle Hackman joins Ali Rogin to discuss the new system and how it fits in with the Title 42 policy at the border.

Listen to this Segment

Ali Rogin
By —

Ali Rogin

Ali Rogin is a correspondent for PBS News Weekend and a foreign affairs producer at the PBS NewsHour.

Claire Mufson
By —

Claire Mufson

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch