Glitches plague CBP One app for asylum-seekers as Title 42 comes to an end

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Ali Rogin
Ali Rogin
Claire Mufson
Claire Mufson
Leave your feedback
Migrants seeking asylum at the U.S.-Mexico border are told to use a mobile app to book an appointment, but the app has been plagued by errors since the Biden administration rolled it out in January. Wall Street Journal immigration reporter Michelle Hackman joins Ali Rogin to discuss the new system and how it fits in with the Title 42 policy at the border.
Watch the Full Episode
Ali Rogin is a correspondent for PBS News Weekend and a foreign affairs producer at the PBS NewsHour.
Support Provided By:
Learn more