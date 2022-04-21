Global accusations of genocide rage as bloody scenes rise in Ukraine

Simon Ostrovsky:

Just about a mile away, next to a yet-unfinished cathedral, Ukrainian investigators continue to painstakingly exhume the mass burial site that was created by locals, who did what they could to collect bodies from the streets while the Russians were still here.

Each one is bagged before being taken to a morgue for identification and establishment of cause of death. Close to 120 were temporarily interred here.

Bucha's mayor has said one in five citizens who remained in the city died during the Russian occupation of the town.

Ruslan Kravchenko is Bucha's chief prosecutor. He told "NewsHour," investigators here want to establish the names of specific soldiers who were behind the killings and to find out who gave the orders to target civilians.

Ruslan Kravchenko, Head of Bucha Prosecution Team (through translator): The evidence shows that people were simply shot for being local residents and Ukrainians. The Russian military did not care whether they spoke in Russian or Ukrainian.

Russian troops and an armored personnel carrier shot up a vehicle with a mother and two children, 4- and 11-year-olds, while they were trying to escape. The car caught on fire. And the mother and two children were burned. The evidence we have collected so far confirms war crimes. And we are gathering evidence that points to genocide. But, for the moment, I can say confidently that the Russian troops specifically located in Bucha were simply killing local residents.