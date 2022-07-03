Global rescue effort tries to help Afghanistan’s female judges escape the Taliban regime

Christopher Booker:

Judge Qayoumi and her family made it out of Afghanistan and landed in Doha, Qatar. From there, they went to a U.S. military base in New Jersey, where they would stay for four months, and now are in temporary housing in the suburbs of Washington DC.

All this time later, the family is a portrait of what has been lost in the new Afghanistan. They're also a bright spot in this terrible story, part of a global rescue effort to find safe passage for Afghanistan's 250 female judges.

In August of last year, NewsHour reported on the frantic effort to get the country's judges out of the country as the Taliban closed in.

Judge Vanessa Ruiz, International Association of Women Judges: Everything that a woman judge is, is anathema to the Taliban ideology.