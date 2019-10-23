GOP lawmakers violate House rules to disrupt Pentagon official’s testimony

Yamiche Alcindor:

Well, Democrats say that this was really a political stunt by Republicans who are angry about the process and who really only want to focus on the process because they don't want to answer questions about President Trump's actual actions as it relates to Ukraine.

Republicans, though, have a completely different view of this. They say that this is really about Democrats not having a lack of transparency — or having a lack of transparency. They say that they're not really allowing all members of Congress to partake in this impeachment inquiry, and, as a result, that is wrong.

Tonight, Republicans are really celebrating this. They think that it was a great thing that they upended this deposition and had this Pentagon official waiting for hours to testify.

They also say that this is really proving a point that Republicans need to continue to speak out against what they see as an unfair process.

Democrats, on the other hand, are really up in arms and say that Republicans really violated some critical rules of the House. First, they say that the House parliamentarian ruled that these Republicans who upended this testimony was actually — they were actually in the violation of the House deposition rules.

Representative Bennie Thompson, who is the chair of the Homeland Security Committee, he sent a letter to the House sergeant at arms, who said that — and he was basically saying that the House sergeant of arms needs to take actions against these Republicans.

Add to that that House Democrats are now pointing to words by former Congressman Trey Gowdy, who once said that depositions behind closed doors is a really good thing to do because it gets more information out there. They're now saying that Trey Gowdy's words should hold still.

Trey Gowdy also once said that rules should be followed and that there should be no exceptions made. Democrats are also pointing to those words and saying that Republicans should be listening to the words of Trey Gowdy.