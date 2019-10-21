Facing weaker GOP support, Trump urges allies to rally against impeachment

Yamiche Alcindor:

Well, the president at the White House is really lashing out at all his critics who said that it was wrong for him to host the G7 at Trump Doral, his property in Florida.

And he, as you said, called this clause phony. In fact, it is actually in Article One, Section 9, paragraph eight of the Constitution. And what it says in part is that no person holding any office should accept any sort of present or gift from any kind from a king, prince or foreign state.

And what the founders were thinking were that they did not want American ambassadors and American lawmakers to have any sort of influence that would come from European powers. That's important to President Trump because there are several lawsuits that say that President Trump is violating that clause by having the Trump Hotel and other properties and that foreign governments are staying there and essentially giving him gifts.

The president's lawyers have pushed back and say that really the hotels are providing a service and that they're not — he's not getting gifts in return, that he's actually giving them something.

But this is all really a big part of the Trump presidency. There are lawsuits still working their way through the courts. But it's very clear that the Emoluments Clause is very much real and not phony.