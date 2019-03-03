Greece seeks to bring back ancient sculptures from the UK

Hari Sreenivasan:

When the Parthenon in Athens fell into ruins in the 1800s, a British ambassador acquired about half the sculptures there and moved them to the British Museum. But Greece wants the marble sculptures returned. In January, the director of the British Museum sparked anger when he said the 2,500 year old sculptures would not be returned and called their early removal a "creative act."

In a story we first broadcast this past fall, NewsHour Weekend Special Correspondent Christopher Livesay explains the centuries-old controversy over the marble sculptures.