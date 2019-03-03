Why America’s policies toward mothers need to be fixed

Amy Westervelt:

Yeah, I think I think Sweden is amazing Scandinavian policies sound great. My. Kind of problem with them is just that. We don't live in a socialist democracy. So it's hard to imagine those policies on top of the current U.S. system working immediately in the way that we kind of sometimes talk about that. And so I wanted to look at you know has any other country that's a little more similar to the U.S. tried to do this and what I found was that yes in fact Japan has tried to do this. And they've found exactly the problem that I kind of expect us to have here if we try to do the same thing which is that they have a policy and culture mismatch in particular. Men are not taking advantage of a lot of paternity leave and flexible hours that were implemented and so they realized Oh we have we have some cultural work to do. So they started about 10 years ago a certain amount of propaganda essentially around how cool it was to be an involved dad and then now about a year or two ago they started this thing focused at executives in the workplace because they realize that their bosses were mostly men. Who had not grown up in that culture and for whom those things were still kind of aberrant. You know this idea that if you're going to leave work early you're a lazy worker. It's slowly moving the needle but it takes a lot to get there.