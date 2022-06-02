Gunman kills 4 at Tulsa, Oklahoma, medical center

Geoff Bennett:

It is good to be with you.

President Biden will speak to the nation in prime time tonight, urging Congress to take action on gun violence. In recent days, mass shootings, killing or injuring four or more people, have traumatized communities from New York to Texas to Oklahoma.

The latest, in Tulsa, left four people dead. It was the 20th such attack just since the massacre at a school in Uvalde, Texas, last week.

Amna Nawaz has the latest on the tragedy in Tulsa.