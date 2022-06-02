This former Colorado legislator was voted out of office after introducing gun safety bill

New gun regulations may be more likely to emerge out of state houses than in Washington. Nineteen states have now enacted extreme risk prevention orders, known as red flag laws, that allow guns to be temporarily seized if someone is deemed a risk to themselves or others. Attorney Cole Wist, who tried to introduce law during his time as a Colorado state senator, joins William Brangham to discuss.

