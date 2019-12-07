Gunman watched shooting videos before rampage, says official

Brandon Farrington:

I don't think people are concerned about going back. We can't get on the campus right now. They're only letting people who live there, work there or have a personal business there onto the base. Reporters, people who are just part of the public and are curious are being turned away. Cars are being checked on the way in our way out.

And so, but I can tell you, the mood in town, that base is very important to this town, this community. And, you know, people here are just stunned. This is kind of the lifeblood of Pensacola. And then, you know, particularly having the Blue Angels based here. The people who work there, who serve there very near and dear to this community. And people are stunned. People are shocked. You know, you're seeing an outpouring of support.

You know, I've talked to a woman today who gave blood. A lot of people had just been giving blood as a way that they feel like they can help to do something to help the victims and the people who serve in this base.